Holland Farmers Market announces winner of Poster Design Contest

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Farmers Market has announced Taylor TeBos as the winner of the market’s Poster Design Contest.

TeBos is a freelance graphic designer and photographer. She was raised in West Michigan and earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and marketing from Cornerstone University.

TeBos’ design will be featured on posters that promote the Holland Farmers Market. It will also appear on merchandise that will be available to purchase at the market later this season.

TeBos was also awarded a $500 cash prize for winning the contest.

“The entire Holland Farmers Market team would like to congratulate Taylor on her award-wining poster design,” said Holland Farmers Market Marketing Coordinator Kara de Alvare. “We are so grateful for the nearly 100 design submissions we received as part of our contest, and we were truly blown away by the level of artistic talent among our Market fans. Selecting the winning design was more difficult than any of us imaged it would be!”

Starting on Monday, the public will be able to vote for the runner-up in the People’s Choice contest. The artist whose design receives the most votes on Friday, May 5 will receive $100 in Market Bucks gift certificates and a gift card to Fris Supply Shop. Details on how to vote will be announced on the Holland Farmers Market Facebook page.

TeBos’ winning design can be found below:

