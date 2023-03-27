Holland Farmers Market announces poster design contest

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Farmers Market has announced a poster design contest. The contest is open to both amateur and professional artists ages 16 and up. Submissions will be accepted online until Friday, April 14.

The winning design will be selected by the Holland Farmers Market staff and sponsor Fris Supply Shop. It will be printed on posters to promote the market’s 2023 season. The design will also appear on merchandise like tote bags, magnets, and stickers, which will be available to purchase at the market.

The winner of the contest will receive a $500 cash prize, as well as complimentary merchandise featuring their design, and a gift card to Fris Supply Shop.

A second-place runner up will be selected by voters on the Holland Farmers Market’s Facebook page. The second place winner will receive $100 in Market Bucks to spend at the Holland Farmers Market, as well as a gift card to Fris Supply Shop.

The artwork should reflect the mission of the Holland Farmers Market, which is to connect the surrounding community with high-quality local food, while supporting the livelihoods of farmers and vendors. The market also aims to educate the community on the local food system, while making healthy food accessible for all.

Artists can submit up to three designs for the non-refundable $10 entry fee.

Submissions into the poster design contest will be accepted until Friday, April 14. Questions about the contest can be directed to the market’s event coordinator, Andrea Bork, at a.bork@cityofholland.com or at 616-355-1058.

