Holland Arts Council announces 'What I Learned From Picasso' exhibit

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Arts Council has announced the upcoming Pablo Picasso-inspired exhibit What I Learned from Picasso – A Journey of Exploration. The exhibit will show the work of Kate Moynihan in the Lievense Gallery from May 19-July 5.

Moynihan is the winner of the 2022 Tulip Time Poster Competition. Her work is inspired by Picasso’s series The Bull, 11 lithographs in which he stripped away the details of the animal to its essential form. For Moynihan’s take on the concept, she used a birch tree as the subject for her 12 lithographs.

“Art can be about painting every detail, but there’s also the possibility for more,” said Moynihan. “Seeking basic shapes among the realistic elements is a concept that pushed me to grow.”

A reception for What I Learned from Picasso will be held on Friday, May 20 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Arts Council. Moynihan will also be hosting a special Senior Day event at the Arts Council on Monday, May 23 from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

