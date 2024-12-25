Holiday Cheer and Hidden Struggles: The Unseen Side of Seasonal Depression

The holiday season is known for good spirits and good times with the family, but unfortunately for some this time of year isn’t filled with joy and cheer.

Holiday depression can play an effect this time of year as the stresses continue to build up.

The holiday cheer was felt in downtown Grand Rapids and while this time of year is known for the jolly music iit also has a hidden problem.

“Oftentimes people that already struggle with a mental health disorder, specifically depression,” said those signs, those symptoms can resurface, so a person might feel more ill during the holidays.”

Holiday depression can come in many forms and it can affect anyone

“A person might feel more ill during the holidays,” Buck said. “It may bring about those signs and symptoms that we should be looking for.”

Signs like lack of energy, isolation, losing or gaining weight, and feelings of loneliness, can all be signs but what can cause them

“I think that probably the hardest part is not having kids around. you know?” said Tom Doyle, A Grand Rapids Resident living without his children this time of year. “It's not the same as when they were little, and they came downstairs and opened presents under the tree.”

Others have to deal with those comments that make you cringe, or are inappropriate or getting into those conversations that are stress enducing enough…..

“Oftentimes we are seeing people that we haven't seen in a while, and immediately people are looking for that conversation starter,” Buck said. “It'll be focused on your profession, what you're doing for a living, the fact that you're married, you're not married, you have kids, you don't have kids.”

So what can you do in these scenarios?

“I mean, set your boundaries of where I should be and where I shouldn't be,” Buck said. “If there are those relationships that bring about that angst, that feeling of bringing back feelings of worthlessness, of guilt, of hopelessness then take the time for yourself.”

and those feelings of loneliness are not out of the oridinary, especially during the holiday season.

“When that feeling comes along with some of those signs and symptoms of depression that we were talking about earlier, it could mean that this feeling of loneliness is bigger.” Buck said.

Even if youre not dealing with the stress of the holidays, Buck says to open your eyes for friends and family, who might be.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube