Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hold the candy: Schools drop Halloween, Valentine's Day

items.[0].image.alt
Jordan Strauss/Invision for DIsney
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR DISNEY - Luna Marie dressed up as Sofia the First poses at Disney Stores Halloween BOOtique Party on September 16, 2013, in Glendale, CA. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Disney/AP Images)
Parents spending more this Halloween to atone for 2020
Posted at 9:31 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 09:31:29-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No little ghosts or goblins this year at elementary schools in East Lansing.

Valentine’s Day parties are scratched, too.

Officials told parents that Halloween and Feb. 14 celebrations are being dropped because of concerns over hurt feelings and uncomfortable families.

Assistant Superintendent Glenn Mitcham says some kids cry if their costumes aren't as exciting as ones worn by their classmates.

But Mitcham says Halloween still can be observed by students measuring a pumpkin while learning about circumference.

As for Valentine’s Day, some families and students aren't comfortable with the theme of love.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month