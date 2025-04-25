Hit and run crash leaves 1 in critical condition

OTTAWA COUNTY, (Mich.) — A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in Wright Township.

Police found the 72-year-old lying on the shoulder of I-96 near the 24 mile marker around 2:40 Friday morning.

Investigators say he was walking on the freeway when he was hit and by an unknown vehicle, which did not stop after the collision.

He was taken to a local hospital, where authorities say he is seriously injured and undergoing treatment.

Officials are asking anybody with information on the driver or the crash to contact the sheriff's office (616-738-4000) or Silent Observer.