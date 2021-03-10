Historical game of Blackjack for Gun Lake Casino winner

WAYLAND, Mich. — One lucky player at Gun Lake Casino won big, $288,440.30, playing Blackjack. This game marks the largest individual table games payout and second largest table games progressive jackpot payout at Gun Lake Casino.

The winner wishes to remain anonymous and won with an exact match.

“At Gun Lake Casino, we are committed to providing an unsurpassed entertainment experience for our guests,” commented Jose Flores, vice president and general manager for Gun Lake Casino. “During the month of March, we host Golden Ticket, one of our biggest promotions of the year. This historical jackpot win just adds to the excitement already generating around the casino right now. We are proud to celebrate this life changing moment with our guest.”

Once a player wins the jackpot, it will start over with funds already contributed from a reserve jackpot. The new amount is currently over $50,000.