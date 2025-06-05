Historic D-Day ship hosts anniversary event in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Built in 1942, the LST 393 was a ship at Omaha Beach on D-Day for the invasion of Normandy in 1944. Now, it's on Muskegon's waterfront, and one of two remaining from World War II.

Saturday, the LST 393 Veterans Museum is hosting its eleventh community wide event in Muskegon at 560 Mark Street to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day.

Medal of Honor recipient James “Doc” McCloughan will give the keynote address. McCloughan is from South Haven and was a medic during the Vietnam War.

World War II reenactors will also be on board the LST 393 representing military personnel you would have found on D-Day in 1944. Personnel will include sailors, marines, soldiers, airmen, nurses and civilian fighters from nationalities including American, French, British, Australian and German military.

Another highlight will be “Air Raid Muskegon,” with replica anti-aircraft guns blasting at a mock aerial attack on LST 393 by the Hooligan’s Flight Team flying vintage aircraft.

Additionally, there will be a performance by the “Andrews Sisters Tribute” singers. They’ll perform “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” a song based on a real Army trumpeter who was from Muskegon.

The event is sponsored by the LST 393 Veterans Museum, and all proceeds benefit the museum and area veterans.

Saturday's commemoration begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m., but the Northside Lions Club will be offering an “all you can eat” pancake breakfast beginning at 8 a.m.

Tours of the LST 393 Veterans Museum will be discounted to $10 per person on Saturday.

