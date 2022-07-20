The highway at 100th near Northbound US-131 in now shut down after several separate crashes.

According to the Michigan State Police: West Michigan Twitter, four separate crashes occurred. Traffic is currently being directed off the highway, due to it being closed for cleanup.

It is reported that there were no injuries from the crash.

The tweet from Michigan State Police: West Michigan can be found below:

TRAFFIC ALERT! There are four separate crashes on N/B US-131 near 100th. Traffic is being directed off the highway at 100th as the highway is shut down for clean up. Thankfully there appears to be no injures! Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Oth3Kj8lsR — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) July 20, 2022

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube