Highway at 100th near Northbound US-131 shut down after several separate crashes

Posted at 4:16 PM, Jul 20, 2022
The highway at 100th near Northbound US-131 in now shut down after several separate crashes.

According to the Michigan State Police: West Michigan Twitter, four separate crashes occurred. Traffic is currently being directed off the highway, due to it being closed for cleanup.

It is reported that there were no injuries from the crash.

The tweet from Michigan State Police: West Michigan can be found below:

