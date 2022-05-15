GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, the annual Heritage Hill Tour of Homes returns next weekend.

This year, you'll be able to tour seven historic houses in the neighborhood. The tour of homes is the largest fundraiser for the Heritage Hill Association.

The tours will take place on May 21 from 11-5 p.m. and May 22 from 1-6 p.m. Tickets will cost $18 when purchased in advance and $25 when purchased the day of the tours.

Tickets will be available at D&W and Family Fare locations around the area, they will also be available at LMCU Ballpark. You can also go to the neighborhoods website to purchase tickets.