Here's what's going on in West Michigan this weekend (June 1-2)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the first weekend of June and those warm temperatures have arrived. From a makers' market to a yummy food feast, there's plenty going on in West Michigan to kick off the month:

Merchant and Makers at John Ball Zoo

Merchants and Makers is hosting its second market at the John Ball Zoo. You can shop over 100 makers at the Fulton Street parking lot in front of the Zoo (not inside) from 9 a.m. to 4 in the afternoon. Aside from vendors, there will be food trucks and live music. The event is free to attend. Find more information here.

Grand Rapids Children's Museum: Emotions at Play

The magic of the movies comes to West Michigan with the "Emotions at Play" exhibit featuring characters from Disney Pixar's Inside Out. Kids can explore a whole range of emotions through hand-on and digital activities. The exhibit will be open until September 8. Click here to find out more.

Art on the Mall

It's Summer Arts Weekend in Kalamazoo and it kicked off with Art on the Mall, which continues into Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 in the evening. The show hosts local and regional artists in the city's downtown walking mall. The juried show features over 60 unique vendors with all kinds of art. Plus—catch art demonstrations and live entertainment as well. More information can be found here.

Taste of the Creek

Foodies will want to head to Battle Creek on Saturday for a full day of feasting. Taste of the Creek is going on from 2 to 9 p.m. at Festival Market Square downtown. It's the festival's third year, and it will offer a diverse selection of food from sweet to savory. Plus, alcohol is available for purchase and there's a kiddie area for the little ones. Check out more about Taste of the Creek here.

Water Pool-ooza

Water—it's the key to life, but it can also be the key to fun. Water Pool-ooza takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. The event features hands-on activities taught by water professionals, community partners and nonprofits. Things like kayaking, water sampling and other fun activities will expose students to a wide variety of water-related issues and careers. The event is free, family-friendly and you can find more information here.

