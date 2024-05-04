Here's what to do in West Michigan this weekend (May 3-5)

It's hard to believe that the first weekend of May is here. With weather on track to be nice and seasonable, there are plenty of opportunities to get out out there and check out some of the many fun things going in in West Michigan.

Tulip Time 2024

Dust off those clogs and get to Holland, because Tulip Time 2024 is here. Of course—the main attractions are the thousands of flowers that give the festival its name.

Tulip Time Parking

On Sunday, there's a bike rally and party at Kollen Park starting starting at 1 in the afternoon. There'll also be a balance bike course for the littler ones and a bike loaner library for those who might need one. There will also be a bike decorating contest, dutch dancing performances, a DJ and tasty treats. Find all the info here.

Grand Rapids Rise hosts San Diego Mojo

Volleyball fans are in a competitive weekend! The latest addition to Grand Rapids' professional sports scene is set to play two games at Van Andel Arena against the San Diego Mojo. Here's what yo need to know if you're want to head down:

Saturday:



Game starts at 5:00 p.m.

$2 beers and hotdogs from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Star Wars Night! More than twenty characters will be roaming around for photo ops

Sunday:

Game starts at 4:00 p.m.

Small ice creams, Pepsi's available for $1

Tickets for this weekend's game range from $19 to $39

Glass Blowers Battle 2024

The ultimate glass-blowing competition is back in Kalamazoo this Saturday. The event pits glass workers against each otherin a friendly compition with the audience deciding the winner. The event is free to attend for all ages.

It all kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 6:00 p.m.

Check out their websitefor more information!

S.T.E.A.M. along the Lakeshore

This family-friendly event returns to Muskegon this Saturday for its third year. The free festivities look to promote science, technology, engineering, arts and Math with lots of interactive and educational activities. It's hosted all over town, making appearances everywhere from the Hackley Library, Muskegon Community College, to the Muskegon Museum of Art.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. — The first 750 students will get "Steam Swag Bags" with a take home kit, t-shirt and a passport to collect stamps for completing all the activities.

Fulton Street Farmer's Market starts Summer Season

The main season for Grand Rapids' most well-known farmers market kicks off this weekend! Starting Saturday, you can shop from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. You can find everything from fuits and vegetables, dairy and meat, snacks and desserts, flowers and more!

This Sunday, 'Merchants and Makers' takes over the space with 150 different artisans and creatives, live music and several food trucks. Adults are $3 at the door and kids are free. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find more information here.