Here's how a giant inflatable colon is spreading awareness of colon cancer

WYOMING, Mich. — Recent research points to rising numbers of colon cancer across the country.

That's why the University of Michigan Health-West and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services teamed up to educate the community on screening and prevention by using a giant inflatable colon.

They did this through a massive interactive display aptly named "Colin the Colon."

The inflatable organ aims to educate the community and encourage regular colonoscopies. It serves as an interactive resource to inform visitors on the anatomy and function of the colon, as well as common diseases and conditions such as colorectal cancer, polyps, and Crohn's disease.

Colorectal cancer is now responsible for over 150,000 deaths in our country every year and is the third most common form of cancer.

Experts say that's why its more important than ever to start your testing at 45 to prevent problems down the road.

Clinical Chief of Gastroenterology at the University of Michigan Health-West, Dr. Thomas Riley said, "There are great screening tests for colon cancer. So most colon cancer cases or deaths are preventable. So we really want to stress the importance of getting screened for colon cancer. I think that's critical."

According to UM Health-West, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is approximately 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 25 for women. Colorectal cancer remains a significant cause of cancer-related deaths, expected to cause about 53,000 deaths this year.

For more information on colonoscopies and colorectal cancer, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube