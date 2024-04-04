'Helps me get through it': Mother keeping daughter's memory alive with special fundraiser

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Seven years after losing her daughter, a Holton mother is finding some healing by helping others.

Debra Wyant's daughter, Shayna Sturtevant was an organ donor.

Courtesy: Debra Wyant

This month she's organized a steak dinner/paint party fundraiser to benefit the Transplant House of West Michigan.

The home in Grand Rapids, set to open this year, aims to offer a low-cost stay to families while their loved ones undergo the transplant process.

"It really helps me get through it because the people that she saved. Their lives, their families not feeling the grief that we feel every day and that makes me feel better," Wyant told FOX 17 News. "Doesn't take any of the pain away, but it makes you feel a lot better that these people are here and able to be with their family because of what Shayna decided to do."

Courtesy: Debra Wyant

Sturtevant, 21, passed away in September 2016 after complications from an ear infection led to a stroke.

"When she was 18, we went and got her driver's license. I talked to her about being an organ donor," Wyant recalled. "And her exact words were, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to save somebody's life?' And three years later, she got to do that."

Wyant said Sturtevant saved three lives and became the first hand donor in the state of Michigan.

"They asked me about her hands. They had found a lady that everything matched... and it was like of course they [can have them] you know, Shayna would want to have somebody to be able to hold their loved ones," Wyant said.

Courtesy: Debra Wyant

Wyant has since connected with Loella Aker, a grandmother in Indiana, who received her daughter's hands.

"She has sent me a letter, a picture with her, with the hands and she wrote me a note with them. And it was amazing," said Wyant.

Last year Wyant launched her first fundraiser to give back in her daughter's name and was able to raise nearly $5,000 for Gift of Life Michigan.

She hopes to double that amount with the fundraiser planned for Saturday, April 20 at Eagles Club 668 in Muskegon.

FOX 17

Participants will have the chance to paint the "Tree of Life" from 6-9 p.m. and purchase a steak dinner from 5-8 pm.

FOX 17

Wyant said all the money will go to Transplant House of West Michigan, where a room will be named in Shayna's honor.

FOX 17

"It's amazing because here they gave the gift that nobody can give," said Tracy Gary, founder of Transplant House of West Michigan. "Her generosity of doing this for us... it's just touching."

Wyant hopes to continue the fundraisers each year.

FOX 17

"I think [Shayna would] think it's pretty cool," she said. "To know that I'm helping people in Shayna's name gives me a big, a great feeling in my heart to know that, you know, because, of what I'm doing, I'm going help others."

Along with painting, the fundraiser offers a 50/50 raffle, animal races, a bake sale, and a chance to win a fishing excursion for 4. Tickets are $25 and available at the Eagles Club 668 in Muskegon.

