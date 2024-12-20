Helen DeVos NICU babies dress up in ugly X-mas sweaters, top baby names of 2024 released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s youngest patients got into the holiday spirit this week by donning ugly Christmas sweaters!

Babies in the NICU at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital showed off their festive side, and the results are nothing short of adorable.

Check out the photos sent in by Corewell Health below:

The hospital system also released its top baby names in West Michigan for 2024:

Boys



Oliver Theodore Henry Jack Liam Levi Brooks Ezra Samuel James

Girls



Charlotte Emma Nora Amelia Ava Evelyn Isla Eleanor Violet Olivia

