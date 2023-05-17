Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Heavy police presence & SWAT at Wayland mobile home park

vlcsnap-2023-05-16-23h11m34s346.png
FOX 17/Cory
vlcsnap-2023-05-16-23h11m34s346.png
Posted at 11:21 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 23:23:54-04

WAYLAND, Mich — Police and SWAT team members are on scene at a mobile home park in Allegan County.

A heavy presence is formed at the Hunters Glen Mobile Home Park, with a focus off Tavistock Drive.

Neighbors tell FOX 17 that law enforcement has been on the scene for hours.

So far, police haven't said why they've been called to the area.

thumbnail_IMG_4660.jpg

FOX 17 crews say they see Michigan State Police on site as well.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on the scene and will pass along more information as it becomes available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Great_Lakes_WX_960x720.png

Weather