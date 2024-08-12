Healthy food options for kids heading back to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Everyone's schedule is packed right now.

Add the kids going back to school, and making sure everyone is fed with nutritious food can be a real challenge. But, with the right planning, it shouldn't be impossible.

"Some of the things that I like to think about for any meal, including breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and even snack time is how can I add something to make this maybe a little more nutritious, a little more nutrient dense?", said Corewell Health Pediatrician Dr. Anne Dudley.

That simple question is one Dr. Dudley asks herself regularly and says you should too.

"How can I add something else that maybe helps bump up the nutrient factor? So for example, even at breakfast, can I add an extra fruit," said Dr. Dudley. "Some people aren't really keen on eating vegetables in the morning, but can we add something else to make it maybe more healthy? So, if the kid is going to have something? Can we add a banana? Can we add a cup of fruit?

Dr. Dudley also recommends, that in addition to fruits and veggies, try throwing in something with whole grains like crackers, tortillas, or pasta. Add protein, like lean meat, nuts, or beans, and something with fat for brain growth like avocado.

And the amount you serve changes depending on the person.

"For younger kids, they need a cup a day of fruit, as far as older children, about two cups a day of fruit," added Dr. Dudley. "And then for vegetables for younger children one cup a day and for older children about two to three."

This shouldn’t have to break the bank either.

MyPlate.Gov has a lot of recommendations on how you can shop smart. Like, looking for fruit or veggies in season, these should typically cost less.

Look to buy canned seafood instead of fresh. Shop supermarket sales online, and in weekly ads and avoid highly processed foods if you can.

But, the most important thing you can do as a parent or guardian is to make sure your child is fed.

"If that's the fuel that you have, you know, maybe this is a season where that's all that you have access to, or that's all that you can afford," said Dr. Dudley. "I think just trying, you know, you're already doing a great job, you're feeding your kids, you know, so just kind of, yes, we should try to reduce those foods when possible. But if it's not possible, you're giving them energy. And that's, you know, that's the goal of every parent or guardian who's taking care of children."

