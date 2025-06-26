Health officials warn of potential measles exposure at Norton Shores movie theater

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Public Health Muskegon County (PHMC) is warning the community about a potential measles exposure in Norton Shores.

People who visited Cinema Carousel on June 12 between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles, according to health officials.

"We know there are positive measles cases in Michigan and we know we should proceed with caution," Kathy Moore, Muskegon County Health Officer, said in a news release. "The risk of illness is always around us, and we each have a personal responsibility to be aware and protect our health."

The measles virus is highly infectious because it can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the area.

Public Health Muskegon County says anyone who was at Cinema Carousel during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms through July 3.

Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure.

Common symptoms of measles include:



Rash

High fever

Coughing

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

If you develop symptoms, please stay home and contact your physician before seeing care.

The health agency emphasized that safe, effective vaccines are available, and encouraged unvaccinated individuals to talk with their physician about benefits and risks.

