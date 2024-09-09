Health officials urge caution after EEE, West Nile detected in Van Buren, Cass counties

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Health officials in Van Buren and Cass counties urge residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV) were recently detected.

Both diseases may lead to serious illness after infection, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD). In some cases, they may cause mental deterioration and/or death.

Health officials say two horses in Van Buren County tested positive for EEE, along with one horse in Cass County. An unspecified animal in Cass County had a confirmed case of WNV. No human cases have been identified within the health department’s jurisdiction.

“Though the risk of contracting these diseases for residents is low, it is not zero,” says Medical Director Dr. Larry Wile. “While EEE and WNV pose significant health risks, there are effective steps we can all take to reduce the chances of infection. By remaining vigilant and following these guidelines, our community can protect itself from this serious virus.”

VBCDHD strongly recommends the following precautions against EEE, WNV or other mosquito-borne illnesses:



Apply insect repellent approved by the EPA containing DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus.

Wear long clothing, especially during peak mosquito activity (dawn and dusk).

Limit or avoid outdoor activity from dusk to dawn.

Check to make sure all screens are intact.

Dump out standing water around the home.

Ensure horses are vaccinated against EEE and WNV.

Consider sheltering livestock inside their stables when mosquitos are active.

Don’t let pets outside for long periods at dawn and dusk.

Report dead birds; they may be a sign EEE or WNV is present.

Visit VBCDHD’s website for more information.

