Health officials life no-contact advisory on St. Joseph River following wastewater discharge

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Health officials have lifted the no-contact advisory on the St. Joseph River after 500,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into it more than a week ago.

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ CHA) says the discharge occurred as a result of a force main break between the night of July 8 and 8:30 a.m. the following morning.

The advisory spanned the portion of the river between the Broadway Street Bridge and Constantine.

Since then, the BHSJ CHA says the Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant collected water samples on July 14 and July 17. We’re told results now show normal levels of fecal coliform, a natural form of bacteria found in water bodies.

The health agency says the St. Joseph River is now safe for recreational use.

