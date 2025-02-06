Watch Now
Head-on crash leaves 1 driver dead; toddler, two men hospitalized in Ionia Co

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 2-year-old and two others are in the hospital after a deadly head-on crash Wednesday night along M-66 near Grand River Ave in Ionia County.

MSP says it started when one driver crossed the center line.

The 27-year-old Portland man was heading south around 6:30 p.m. when their car went into oncoming traffic.

A 31-year-old woman driving the northbound vehicle died at the scene; her passengers— a 2-year-old girl and a 32-year-old man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries along with the southbound driver.

An investigation into what caused the southbound vehicle to go into the northbound lane is ongoing.

