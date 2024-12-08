“He has such a heart for people";19 Children Adopted on Kent County's 28th Annual Adoption Day

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — The Michigan department of health and human services reports that there were over 10,000 children in foster care last year.

To combat those staggering numbers, the Kent county 17th Judicial circuit court, has done something special for nearly 3 decades now.

The 28th annual adoption day was hosted Thursday and saw 19 children join their new families right in time for the holidays.

Matt and Rosie Tomlinson, have been foster parents for nearly three years now, having worked with a number of kids for various lengths of time.

Their goal has always been to help the nearly 3000 Michigan kidsready for adoption right now.

"There's just so many children out there that need a safe and stable place, a home, and a family, even for a short while." said Rosie Tomlinson.

But in some cases a short while can turn into forever, if the perfect connection is made. Which they found last Feburary when Anthony made is first visit.

“He came to be with us for those 10 days, and we pretty much hit it off right away," said Matt Tomlinson. "We knew the minute he left our house, to go back to his foster family. I'm just like, I feel like that was our kid."

The Tomlinson’s would start the adoption process right away, continuing to fall in love with Anthony throughout their visits and time spent together.

Finally after this past Thursdays adoption day, Anthony is officially apart of the Tomlinson family.

“I think we've been at that point for a long time," Matt said. "But, it was cool hearing the judge read the official proclamation and him getting to bang the gavel.”

The moment was a big one for everyone who played a role in Anthony's life, including his original Foster family, who was in attendance for the big moment.

"I told Anthony, I want you to have a Mom and Dad, Grandma and Grandpa, Aunts and Uncles, cousins and all that." said Laurie Macdonald, Anthonys original Foster "I look at him today with all this family, it's priceless.”

The Tomlinson family will continue the celebrations into next year, with a family trip to Disneyland planned for the Spring.

