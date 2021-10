AUGUSTA, Mich. — The Huntington's Disease Society of America is hosting their annual Hope Walk Sunday in Augusta to raise awareness for Huntington's Disease.

While the disease is rare, more than 200,000 people are still at risk of getting Huntington's Disease and there is no cure for the disease.

The money raised from the walk will go to support the HDSA as well as the fight to end Huntington's Disease.

The walk will take at Sherman Lakes YMCA Outdoor Center in Augusta at 1:00 p.m. Sunday