Have you seen this person? Deputies looking for missing Muskegon man

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 31-year-old Muskegon man hasn't been seen since Thursday morning and the Kent County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help.

According to KCSO, Cardell Parker went missing around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Cascade Rd and Forrest Hills Ave in Grand Rapids Township.

KCSO says the 31-year-old is 5'6'', and weighs approximately 135-150 pounds. He has a beard, mustache, and thinning hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an unknown blue and red logo on the front, black pants, and yellow and white Nike Air Jordan shoes when he went missing.

Deputies say Cardell may be confused about his surroundings and may not be communicative.

Please contact 9-1-1 or Detective Holbrook at 616-632-6488 if you know his whereabouts.

