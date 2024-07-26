HAVE YOU SEEN HER? 46-year-old woman missing out of Three Rivers area

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman out of St. Joseph County Friday.

Melanie Jo Loree was reportedly last seen near the 300 block of South Erie St. in Three Rivers all the way back on July 8.

She is described as a 46-year-old white woman, about 5 foot, 2 inches, and 160 pounds. She has reddish/ brown hair and hazel colored eyes.

Three Rivers Police Department Photo of Melanie Jo Loree, 46, distributed by police

Loree has tattoos on her neck and arms, some visible in the photos distributed by police.

Anyone with information on where Loree mighrt be, or what could have happened to her, is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or the St. Joseph County dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube