Hart Police Department seeking community assistance to find missing teen

OCEANA, Mich. — The Hart Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile runaway. Xenia Torres, 15, was last seen at her home in the City of Hart at approximately1:00 p.m. On Sunday, February 20th.

Torres was last thought to be wearing black legging with a black tank top. She was possibly carrying one large and one small bag. Torres is 5'4" has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Mason/Oceana Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.