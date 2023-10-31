Hart media students to raise money for new camera from McDonald's partnership

HART, Mich. — Media students in Hart will benefit from a partnership between McDonald’s and their school next week.

Hart High School and McDonald’s have entered a collaboration in hopes of raising money for a new camera for the school’s sports broadcasters, according to the restaurant chain.

We’re told 20% of all sales made at the McDonald’s on 4256 Polk Road through the restaurant’s app on Thursday, Nov. 9 will go toward meeting that goal.

Drive-thru customers may also leave donations in a dedicated bowl.

The McDonald’s app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

