Hackley Public Library highlights upcoming events

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hackley Public Library wants to remind you that enjoying programs, browsing and borrowing books, using public computers and Wi-Fi is free inside their main branch as well as Torrent House.

Mallory Metzger joined the morning crew to discuss remaining February events that honor Black History month as well as upcoming events in March.

Hackley Public Library hours are Monday and Tuesday: 9:00 am -7:00 pm and Wednesday-Saturday: 9:00 am-5:00 pm. Torrent House (local history & genealogy department) hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10:00 am-5:00 pm.

More information about the library and events can be found here.