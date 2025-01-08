Gym is therapy: GR counseling center combines exercise with mental health treatment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A Grand Rapids counseling center is offering clients the chance to work on their mental health and physical fitness simultaneously.

The Well Being, which opened its doors in 2011, incorporates exercise as part of mental health treatment.

"To be mentally, you know, healthy. I think your physical health really plays an important part of that, and vice versa too," explained Brendan Kelly, owner of The Well Being. "The more I read about it, the more I was like, holy cow, this is a legitimate evidence-based form of mental health treatment."

The Well Being's clinicians offer various traditional treatment modalities, along with an on-site fitness center.

Clients can work out before or after a therapy session, free of charge.

"I've seen some really dramatic improvements," Kelly said. "I've been saying it is the world's best mental health medication available on the market today, and it comes with the world's best side effects."

Clients first meet with the center's fitness director for a movement treatment planning session.

Personal training sessions are also offered for an additional charge.

"It's well known through studies that that it helps to kind of produce the, you know, dopamine and serotonin and all those kind of feel-good chemicals that really helps to just help you feel better," explained Mike Zimmer, The Well Being Fitness Director. "It's building that discipline, building that consistency to just... keep going. You know, whether times are tough at home or whatever."

Megan Amante has been working out at The Well Being for over a year.

The Mitten Brewing Company employee told FOX 17 News that it has improved her life in more ways than one.

"Instead of just, you know, hoping that things will get better, it kind of makes you feel a little proactive and take some stress off," she said. "You realize that there's things that are within your control to help change, you know, regardless of what kind of situation you're in."

As a bonus, Amante said she's lost 25 pounds.

Prioritizing her well-being is also becoming a lifestyle.

"I catch myself going, you know, craving things that are better for me when I'm feeling stressed out," she explained. "Instead of, you know, binge eating and taking a nap. I want to get out and go for a run or go for a walk and or I want to get on the yoga mat. And I can definitely feel that I'm taking care of myself in a more appropriate way."

The Well Being is currently accepting new patients.

