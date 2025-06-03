GVSU's 'Young Adult Services Program' empowers students with special needs through life and work skills

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A program at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) is demonstrating that having special needs doesn't mean one is incapable, through the Young Adult Services (YAS) program.

Started five years ago by Professor Tim Evans, the YAS program aids young adults aged 18 to 26 in learning vital life, social, and work skills. Professor Evans explained, “They learn various job skills. They learn social skills. It just gives them some additional years of instruction that is you know, tailored to their particular needs.”

Among its activities, the program offers meaningful engagement, extending the educational timeline by several years, and focuses on activities that contribute positively. Evans said, “What it does is it allows them to have meaningful activities and extend their educational timeline by several years. It gives them stuff that we don't see as busy work, but as really things that will contribute in a meaningful way.”

Participants engage in various activities such as assisting at the greenhouse, meal preparation, and volunteering at local establishments. Adalina, a first-year student, noted that the group gets to do plenty of fun activities throughout the year.

WXMI The group does many activities, including sorting centrifuge's for Professor Evans biology class.

The program collaborates with students across the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, preparing them for future endeavors.

Patty Krzywos, a paraprofessional within the program, emphasizes its community impact, stating, “It's important because then we can keep our students in the community that they live in. So, when they go out and volunteer, they have that opportunity to possibly either volunteer, continue volunteering there, or possibly getting hired for a paid position.”

Krzywos added, “it's always exciting to see how much they grow in the years that they come by us... just maturity levels, their socialization skills. Yeah, it's really it's really cool.”

For students like Aidan, the program fosters an appreciation for nature, some of his favorite work comes from cleaning up plants at the greenhouse, or working with animals at Critter Barn.

Professor Evans highlighted the importance of recognizing the capabilities of individuals with special needs. “People need to kind of understand is that people who have different needs and different abilities. They have abilities and they're able to contribute in really meaningful ways.”

The program is set to resume next semester in at GVSU's campus, along with other locations that across Ottawa County.

