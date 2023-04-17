GVSU hosts 22nd Annual Pow Wow, celebrating all walks of life

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University is bringing back a Native American tradition, bringing people together by celebrating all walks of life.

“The purpose of the Pow Wow is to engage our student population, faculty, and staff, let them know that we are here and that we have a vibrant, growing culture,” said Lin Bardwell, assistant director at GVSU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs.

For 22 years, the Native American Student Association at GVSU has hosted Pow Wows for the campus and community. Creating a space to come together, celebrate, and learn more about Native American culture.

“Our Pow Wows are very important to us because they’re social. So, for some of us, this is the celebration of spring and allows us to come together and visit with family, much like a family reunion,” explained Bardwell.

The event took place in-person for the first time since 2019, with the theme of “Celebrating All Walks of Life”.

“So, there are tribes from everywhere, people that live in the area or people that travel to come and see us, so you'll find a whole mix of people,” said Alicia Timmer, program director.

Traditional Native American songs and dances were performed at the event, which was held inside the university’s fieldhouse in Allendale. What they wore during those performances was just as important.

“The raised bead-work is from my tribe, so it's actually called Iroquois style, and my bag actually has horsehair that was from my horse, who sadly has passed away,” said Colleen Graves. She’s one of the dancers from Sunday’s event and also a part of the Niagara Band Seneca tribe.

"What I'm wearing is considered a regalia, it's not a costume. People would call it a costume, but to us it's who we are,” explained Christopher Shawa, a dancer and member of the Little River Bands of Ottawa Indians tribe.

Shawa says the regalia is an honor of significance and usually consists of things that have been passed down or given to them, worn while honoring their ancestors and telling their stories.

“It's truly wonderful to be part of this community, and be able to participate in our culture, because not too long ago we weren't able to,” said Graves.

The event also had information booths, Native American crafts and a silent auction to raise funds for the Native American Student Association.

Sunday was the last day of the annual Pow Wow. For more information on when you can catch the next one, you can visit their website here.

