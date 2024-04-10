Gun stolen in 1969 turned in to Sparta Police

SPARTA, Mich. — Sparta Police got a surprise delivery on March 21, 2024.

"A civilian came into the police department, to turn in a gun they found on the roadway,” Sparta Sergeant David Price said.

Officials say the gun was found in the turn lane on 12 mile road just east of State Street.

A Good Samaritan turned the gun in.

“It is not normal for that to come into our lobby. I think he was as surprised as we were,” Price said.

Sparta Police started looking into the weapon turned in. That's when they found out it was stolen back in 1969.

“It was stolen from someone who was from the Sparta area,” Price said.

The gun's original owner died in 1981. Sparta Police say they are looking into the gun's history as much as possible, and that it will be sent to the Michigan State Police lab for testing.

“Because it was taken so long ago, we don’t and unaccounted for for so long, we don’t know what it’s done in the last 50 years,” Price said.

Sparta Police would also like to remind the public they have free gun locks available any time the lobby is open for anyone who might need one.

