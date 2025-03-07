Guilty verdict handed down in Grand Rapids stabbing death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robert Marion, 67, has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter after the October 2023 death of Esther Claxton.

Claxton, 58, and Marion had a long-standing domestic relationship, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials say the pair had been involved in a verbal altercation that day when he stabbed her.

Her death was pronounced at the scene where police arrested Marion.

Marion’s sentence is scheduled for late April. FOX 17 will continue to follow this case as it develops.

