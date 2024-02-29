Scholten urges FAA to replace, relocate GRR control tower

WASHINGTON — Rep. Hillary Scholten is urging the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to replace Gerald R. Ford International Airport’s (GRR) air traffic control tower (ATCT) soon.

Scholten’s office says the tower is found above the terminal building, impacting operators’ lines of sight.

We’re told the FAA no longer permits towers to be built on top of buildings for new airport designs.

Out of the 75 busiest airports in the U.S., Scholten says the 60-year-old tower is the oldest ATCT in the nation and must be replaced in a new location.

Read Scholten’s letter to the FAA below:

GRR ATCT Replacement Letter by WXMI on Scribd

The airport says plans to build a new tower began around 30 years ago. The new tower is currently in its design phase.

GRR Authority CEO Tory Richardson explains Scholten's letter to the FAA is an effort to expedite the process.

"It's very easy, unfortunately, for the FAA — who has hundreds of these facilities across the United States to have to maintain, really — for them to maybe lose sight or lose priority on it," says Richardson. "So having [Scholten] asking the administration those questions, continuing to push for 'Hey, this is an important priority for West Michigan, for our airports to serve, you know, the public and to be a vital piece in that transportation system' ... it's sending the message that we need to keep this moving forward."

