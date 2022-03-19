GRPS lifting school bus mask mandate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public School District announced on Friday it will lift its mask mandate for those that ride on the school bus.

The change is in response to updated guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While they are no longer required on the school bus, the district still recommends them.

"Although not required, masks are strongly recommended for GRPS students riding on a yellow school bus," Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in an email.

The mandate remains in effect for anyone that rides The Rapid.