GRPS gets 3 new AEDs thanks to the NFL

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In January of 2023 Damar Hamlin needed an AED to save his life after collapsing during a Monday Night Football game. Now to help make sure schools have this life saving device the NFL has donated 50 AED to the state of Michigan to give to schools.

“Today we stand here ready to accept a donation that could make the life the difference between life and death in an emergency.” Said Grand Rapids Public School Superintendent Leadriane Roby.

She gladly accepted three new automated external defibrillators.

Dr.Roby said, “I think it means the world for the athletes, as well as their coaches, our broader community, that there's an extra resource in case of trauma and an emergency.”

The AEDs were a gift from the NFL as a way to help make high school sports safer.

Ottawa Hills Athletic Director Marcus Harris said, “The NFL is a big, big business, so for them to think at the high school level and at a local level, and Ottawa Hills High School is great.”

Earlier this year Michigan passed a law the schools must have an AED accessible within 1-3 minutes.

Union High School Boys Varsity Basketball Coach William Wright said, “I think it's really important to always be prepared for anything. You know, as a coach, we hope that we never need to use them, but to have the resources.”

“It'd be nice to have it on the sidelines now, it will make me feel safer. Said Union High School Soccer Athlete Christian McBride

For athletes, like McBride, having more AEDs at the school will give him piece of mind during matches.

“Just knowing that something there is on the sidelines, if I do collapse that, I'll come back.” Said McBride.

The AEDs arrived just in time. Because high school fall sports start this week including football that kicks off Thursday night.

