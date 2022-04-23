GRPD on scene of standoff in Southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are on the scene of a standoff in Southeast Grand Rapids.

The standoff is happening near Burton Street Southwest and Buchanan Avenue Southwest.

Residents in the area told FOX 17 that police have been on scene since 11 a.m. Saturday.

Stand-off right now near the intersection of Burton & Buchanan in SE Grand Rapids. Special response team is on scene. Neighbors told me they’ve been here since 11am. Stay with @FOX17 for updates. pic.twitter.com/3i6bdsOWIu — Max Goldwasser FOX 17 (@MaxGoldwasser) April 23, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.