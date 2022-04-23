Watch
GRPD on scene of standoff in Southeast Grand Rapids

Posted at 2:51 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 14:54:16-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are on the scene of a standoff in Southeast Grand Rapids.

The standoff is happening near Burton Street Southwest and Buchanan Avenue Southwest.

Residents in the area told FOX 17 that police have been on scene since 11 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for updates.

