GRPD: Man dead after crash near CenterPoint Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a crash that killed a 63-year-old man.

The crash happened around 8:40 Friday night on East Beltline Avenue Southeast near East Mall Drive not far from CenterPoint Mall.

Police say the man was crossing the street when a driver hit the man.

The man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries a short time later.

Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with investigators and stayed at the scene after the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Traffic Unit at 616-456-3771.