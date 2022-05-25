GRPD investigating shooting that killed young man Tuesday night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night just outside 26 Cherry. The shooting killed a 20-year-old man.

The incident began as a fight around 10 p.m. outside of Dégagé Ministries. “Violence is vey rare here at Dégagé,” said Thelma Ensink, executive director for Dégagé. “The neighbors are very good about holding each other accountable and saying this is neutral territory.”

Although Dégagé Ministries is usually a safe place, Ensink says that the type of violence that occurred on Tuesday is becoming a new reality. “There’s certainly tensions in our community and in the world right now,” she said. “It’s hard. We’re working hard today to talk about those things and be there for each other, and listening to each other and saying, 'You know, how can we move forward and bring comfort to those who are hurting and how can we be a community that resolves conflict in a different way?'”

Anyone with information on Tuesday night’s shooting is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or anonymously through Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube