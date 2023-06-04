GRPD Investigates Two Serious Crashes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday morning, Grand Rapids police responded to two serious overnight crashes.

The first incident happened around 3:20 am near Century Ave SW and Griggs Street SW. There, a vehicle hit and ran a motorcycle after striking it. The driver of the motorcycle, a 23-year-old Grand Rapids man, is in critical condition after the incident. Police say they are looking for a dark-colored Chrysler minivan with heavy damage to the front driver's side and a broken window. They describe the suspects as two black and white males.

The second incident happened around 1:20 am at 28th Street SE and Madison Ave SE. Two separate crashed happened there. The first crash involved a car running a flashing red light; leading to it colliding with another vehicle. A 32-year-old woman from Wyoming stopped to help after the crash happened. Shortly after, another vehicle hit one of the already crashed cars; causing the woman to be hit. Police say she is in critical condition. GRPD report they arrested one of the drivers for OWI.

Both of these incidents are under investigation by GRPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at 616-456-4513 or 616-456-3320 or provide an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

