GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on the city's southeast side Tuesday night (Oct. 19).

Police are investigating the incident in the 1700 block of Union Avenue SE.

One victim was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to a GRPD spokesperson.

This is a developing situation. Fox 17 will provide more updates when they become readily available.

