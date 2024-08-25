GRPD, GRFD go head-to-head in annual charity softball game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The men and women of the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments took to the field to go head-to-head in their annual charity game Saturday afternoon at West Catholic High School at the Historic Valley Field.

Both departments traded in their traditional uniform for jerseys as they battled it out on the diamond for bragging rights.

The game was played in honor of father Denny Morrow, who passed away a few years ago. He was the chaplain for the departments for many years.

"This is a great relationship that we have with the fire department. We're in it together. We're a family in public safety in Grand Rapids, and we're just going to beat the crap out of them today," said Grand Rapids Police Chief, Eric Winstrom.

In the end, Winstrom was right. His department was able to secure a comfortable 11-1 win.

