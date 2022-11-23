'Growth phase': Michigan cannabis sales see 28% growth in 2022

WXMI — Several years into the legalization of recreational cannabis in Michigan, and the state is still seeing growth— total sales grew 28.2% in 2022.

Voters approved the legalization of adult-use recreational cannabis in November 2018. Shops began opening a little more than a year later, in December 2019.

According to a recent report compiled by Headset, a group that studies data from the cannabis industry, Michigan is a $2 billon industry right now.

They predict it will become a $2.5 billion industry by the year 2025.

Michigan collected $246,657,520 in total tax revenue in 2021, according to the Motley Fool, which is then distributed in different ways.

Much of it is distributed to local cities, townships and counties where licensed dispensaries are located.

Here are what several West Michigan counties received for 2021:

Kent County: $1,072,615.36

$1,072,615.36 Muskegon County: $677,441.28

$677,441.28 Ottawa County: $112,906.88

$112,906.88 Allegan County: $282,267.20

$282,267.20 Calhoun County: $1,185,522.24

$1,185,522.24 Ionia County: $169,360.32

$169,360.32 Kalamazoo County: $1,072,615.36

$1,072,615.36 St. Joseph County: $169,360.32

$169,360.32 Van Buren County: $564,534.40

The state distributed a total of $42,227,173.12 to local municipalities for the year.

In 2021, $49.3 million was distributed to the School Aid Fund, and another $49.3 million was sent to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

They also found that the majority of shoppers in Michigan were men, fall in the "millennial" age range.

Michigan did have more female shoppers though than other states where recreational pot is legal.

