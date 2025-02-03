Grocery stores, home builders prepare for potential impact of tariffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The White House has announced a monthlong pause on the proposed 25% tariffs on Mexico, following conversations between President Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The tariffs were aimed at curbing the flow of drugs and undocumented immigrants.

In a surprising turn of events, the tariffs against Canada were also lifted late Monday.

The pause on Mexican tariffs comes with conditions: Mexico will deploy 10,000 National Guard members to the border, and the U.S. will work to prevent high-powered weapons from being trafficked to Mexico.

The tariffs' potential impact on the U.S. economy and consumers remains a concern, with experts warning of increased prices, reduced GDP growth and job losses.

Robert Wright, an economics lecturer at Central Michigan University, noted, "It's going to be very interesting to see what happens. I wouldn't make any bets on the results."

In West Michigan, local businesses are bracing for the potential impact.

Grocery stores like Ken's Fruit Market are prepared for an eventual trickle-down of higher costs.

Alex Courts, general manager of Ken's Fruit Market on Plainfield, said, "It's all been pretty much business as usual. As far as supply goes, pricing and everything hasn't really affected anything yet."

Home builders like Sable Homes anticipate increased prices, exacerbating the already difficult housing market.

Grocery stores and home builders prepare for potential impact of tariffs

John Bitely, owner of Sable Homes, explained, “Ultimately, a lot of the stuff will trickle through to the consumer, and it will not help those prices. It will increase them."

He explained that many of the modern components that go into new home builds come from either Mexico or China.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) has urged President Trump to exempt building materials from the proposed tariffs, citing concerns over housing affordability and supply chain disruptions.

In a letter to the president, the NAHB emphasized the need to address the housing shortage and affordability crisis, stating, "We respectfully ask that you consider the effects of tariffs on Americans struggling to afford housing and that you exempt critical construction materials from such actions."

