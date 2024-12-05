Grocery bills paid off in a surprise stop in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s that time of the year, and many are looking to spread holiday cheer. On Wednesday night, a group made it easier for many Grand Rapids families.

“I’m not going to ask any questions,” said one woman who left the line at Ralph's grocery store.

Many who walked up to the counter were surprised that their grocery bills were paid off.

“It’s been going up big time. This is like a relief that we can actually probably put our money somewhere else. This means a lot right now,” Curcis Vasser said.

The ones who made this possible are several people from the Mitten Foundation and Food Hugs.

“We just... if we can help just a little bit with somebody's family groceries, it makes us happy,” Food Hugs Founder Chef Jenna Arcidiacono said.

The group dressed up as they surprised people in line.

“I was surprised, really surprised. I didn't know I was excited, actually, especially she was excited. Also, she got what you want,” Vasser said.

Mitten Foundation Founder and Co-Owner of The Mitten Brewery Co. Chris Andrus and Chef Jenna brought $2,000 to hand out at the store.

“Normally, we're here for a number of hours,” Andrus said.

This year the money went quicker, to just 30 minutes, but it was still appreciated all the same.

“Everything costs more, but the gift is that much more impactful at the same time,” Andrus said.

The impact is a moment many here won’t forget.

“Thank you very much, and I appreciate the kindness of your heart. And y'all bless me and my family, and I appreciate it,” Yolanda Johnson said.

Andrus says they want to do this a few more times this year. They’re always looking for donations; that way, they can help more people this holiday season.

