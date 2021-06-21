Griffins to host first-ever youth hockey camp this summer

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins will hold their first-ever youth hockey camp in Holland later this summer.

It’ll be held at Griff’s IceHouse West from Aug. 16-22, allowing kids from Ottawa, Allegan and Muskegon counties convenient access to professional instruction from Griffins players and coaches for the first time, according to a news release Monday.

Assistant coach Matt MacDonald and right wing Dominik Shine will instruct participants.

Appearances will also be made during the week by Grand Rapids assistant coach and 16-year NHL veteran Mike Knuble as well as captain and longtime defenseman Brian Lashoff.

“The Griffins have always had great support from the Lakeshore youth hockey communities,” said Bob Kaser, the camp’s director and the Griffins’ vice president of community relations and broadcasting. “As we look to enhance our relationship with all of them, a hockey camp in Holland makes so much sense.”

The camp will help children ages 6 to 16 maximize their skills through more than 12 hours of on-ice instruction focused on skill development and power skating.

The $300 cost per child includes a camp jersey, daily lunch provided by popular local eateries and a locker room to store equipment for the week.

More information, including registration, can be found here.