Unified basketball brings Lowell and Greenville students together on the court

LOWELL, Mich. — Students from Lowell and Greenville will face off on the basketball court Thursday night for a special Unified basketball game, bringing athletes living with and without disabilities together for a night focused on inclusion and teamwork.

Hosted at Lowell High School, the event will feature students from Lowell’s Links Peer to Peer program, which pairs general education students with special education students for activities and support throughout the school year.

For many participants, the game is more than just basketball. Lowell High School senior Ava McCormick, who will serve as a referee during Thursday’s matchup, says the event helps ensure every student feels recognized.

“It’s super exciting that they get the recognition that they deserve, and they get to be treated just as well as we should and any other sports team at Lowell,” McCormick said.

According to McCormick, Unified basketball teams include both general education and special

For some players, Thursday’s game will mark the first time they’ve competed in front of a local crowd. McCormick says peer supporters help make the experience positive and less overwhelming.

“For us gen-ed students we just help them, make sure they know what they’re doing, they’re comprehending what’s going on, they’re not getting too overwhelmed,” she said, “it’s just like one big unified family type event.”

The community is invited to attend the free event and cheer on both teams.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12th, at Lowell High School.

