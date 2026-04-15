Tuesday night tornado sends more than 100 cows running from Fenwick dairy farm

FENWICK, Mich. — The aftermath of Tuesday night's storms continues to impact communities across Montcalm County, where one family farm is facing extensive damage and loss.

At Hulls Dairy Farm in Fenwick, high winds tore through the property, destroying multiple structures and sending roughly 150 cows running loose into surrounding areas.

“I couldn’t believe how fast everything could be destroyed,” Hulls’ Co-owner Janet Hull said, “I heard all sorts of things hitting the house, and I knew it wasn’t going to be pretty when I came upstairs.”

According to Hull, nearly every major building on the property sustained severe damage.

“The garage over here is completely destroyed, the workshop, the free stall barn down over the hill is completely destroyed,” she said.

As the storm tore through the farm, more than half of their cows fled in panic, scattering across nearby roads and fields. Hulls says two cows were killed in the storm, and one was injured.

“They were down the road, across the road, they were all over,” Hull said.

By Wednesday, dozens of volunteers from across the Montcalm community had arrived to help bring the animals back and begin cleanup efforts. Among them was family friend Noah Heckman, who quickly stepped in to assist.

“I got my pickup hooked to a cattle trailer and I’ve just been moving cows,” Heckman said. “They tell me where to go, and I get them there.”

While most of the cows had been recovered by Wednesday evening, Hull said it’s still unclear if every animal has been accounted for.

“We’re hoping we have them all, but we’re unsure at this point,” she said.

Despite the devastation, the outpouring of community support has brought some comfort to the family.

“A nice family farm like this, I’ve been going for a long time, and it was terrible news,” Heckman said. “Anything I can do to help, I’ll do it.”

Hull echoed that gratitude.

“I can’t thank them enough,” she said. “It’s so appreciated to see all of the people help.”

As cleanup continues, the farm is working to recover. In the meantime, the Hulls’ cows are being transported to a nearby farm in North Ionia for temporary housing.

A donation account has been set up through Independent Bank under “Amy McMillan/Hull Dairy Donation” for those wishing to support the family during the rebuilding process.

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