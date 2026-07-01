LOWELL, Mich. — With temperatures climbing into the 90s across parts of West Michigan this week, many families are looking for ways to stay cool while still enjoying time outdoors.

At the North Grand River Riverfront Park splash pad in Lowell, children spent Tuesday running through sprinklers while parents and grandparents sought relief from the summer heat.

WATCH: Tips to keep kids safe amid West Michigan heat warning

Tips to keep kids safe amid West Michigan heat warning

For Bruce and Leslie Bonney, the splash pad was the perfect place to spend the day with their granddaughter, Harper.

"Just wanted to get out of the house, not sit in the air conditioning, and come out here and enjoy it with our granddaughter," Bruce Bonney said.

WXMI. Leslie, Harper, and Bruce.

The couple says Harper loves being outside, making the splash pad an easy choice on a hot day.

"She loves the outdoors, so we're outdoors every chance we can get," Leslie Bonney said.

Lowell nanny Jill Conner also brought the children she cares for to cool off.

"They were super hot. It's hot outside, so we said, 'Okay, we're going to the sprinkler pad today to cool off,'" Conner said. "I could not go to a park today with no water. I couldn't handle it."

While splash pads provide plenty of summer fun, they can also help families stay safe during periods of extreme heat.

According to the American Red Cross, extreme heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths in the United States. Young children, babies, older adults and people with chronic medical conditions are especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James says the combination of high temperatures and humidity can make it even harder for the body to cool itself.

"Especially with the humidity, our bodies don't get rid of sweat as easily," James said. "It's harder to evaporate with all of the moisture in the air, so it's a lot easier to get dehydrated and a lot easier to overheat. Just monitor your kids and make sure they're drinking water."

The American Academy of Pediatrics, through HealthyChildren.org, recommends parents take several steps to help keep children safe during hot weather:

Keep children well hydrated by offering water frequently, even before they say they're thirsty.

Dress kids in lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Schedule frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

Cool off with water by visiting a splash pad, pool or using sprinklers.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Never leave a child unattended in a parked vehicle, even for a few minutes.



Parents should also watch for signs of heat-related illness, including dizziness, headache, nausea, excessive fatigue, confusion or unusually hot skin. Experts recommend contacting your child's pediatrician immediately if you suspect your child is suffering from a heat illness.

Back at the splash pad, the Bonneys say they make staying cool a priority whenever they're watching their grandchildren.

"We have a little kiddie pool for her, and she has to take a nap, so during nap time we have the air conditioning on and just try to keep it as cool as possible," Bruce Bonney said.

With hot and humid conditions expected to continue, experts encourage families to plan ahead, stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks to avoid heat-related illnesses while enjoying the outdoors.

WXMI. Kids enjoying the water Tuesday at the North Grand River Riverfront Park splash pad in Lowell.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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