IONIA, Mich. — The FIFA World Cup has been a win both on and off the field for one downtown Ionia restaurant, where owners say business has picked up since the tournament began.

El Mariachi Mexican Grill owners say the restaurant experienced a similar boost during the last World Cup.

WATCH: 'Sports overall, it's a big draw for us': World Cup crowds fill tables at downtown Ionia restaurant

'Sports overall, it's a big draw for us': World Cup crowds fill tables at downtown Ionia restaurant

“Sports overall, it’s a big draw for us,” said El Mariachi manager Antonio Velasco.

To prepare for the tournament, El Mariachi added more staff and introduced additional game-day specials to accommodate larger crowds and keep service running smoothly.

"Some of the crowd, they have never been here, they’ve never gotten a chance to come into El Mariachi,” Velasco said. "This has helped out where people are willing to go out there and say, 'hey, soccer, let's go and check it out!' That's also helped out a lot.”

With the World Cup still underway, El Mariachi hopes the tournament continues to bring both longtime customers and new faces through its doors.

Monday night’s USA and Belgium match is on FOX 17 at 8 p.m. EST.

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